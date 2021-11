I consider myself a pretty efficient person, especially when it comes to my work as a freelance writer. But, like anyone else, I easily succumb to my iPhone when I should be working. I’ll be totally in the zone on an article or project until my phone buzzes, at which point I not only read and respond to the inciting text but also somehow end up swiping through Instagram stories and checking my Twitter DMs. Before I know it, I’ve spent 15 minutes on my phone, and I’m that much closer to the time I have to close my laptop and pick my kids up at school.

