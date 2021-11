Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation software, announced at ONUG Fall 2021 the latest release to its cloud-native network automation platform. The Itential Automation Platform is a low-code solution that seamlessly connects IT systems with network technologies for end-to-end network configuration, compliance, and automation. With its latest release, network teams can now try the cloud platform and start automating tasks in a matter of minutes with sample network devices or connect to their own network, with no setup or complex installation. Additional enhancements include the ability to invite colleagues to collaborate on automation within the Itential Automation Platform, facilitating participation across both network and cloud engineering teams.

