Photography

Dominic Bodden Talks Portraits of Westlake with Creative Boom

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Boom had a chance to chat about gentrification, family, community & more with illustrator Dominic Bodden:. His most recent project, Portraits of Westlake, hones in on the neighbourhood where he used...

blog.adafruit.com

orartswatch.org

The Cultural Landscape: 11 Portraits

K.B. Dixon begins a new series with photographic portraits of eleven people who help define the shape of Portland's culture. The portraits in this first installment of a new series focus on our cultural landscape—on the talented, dedicated, and creative people who have made significant contributions to the art, character, and culture of this city and state, people whose work and various legacies are destined to be part of our cultural history.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Haunting portraits of abandoned houses

Bryan Sansivero makes his living photographing abandoned houses, and Halloween is his kind of holiday. "I love horror movies, I love horror, and I love old architecture," he told correspondent Martha Teichner. For Sansivero, visiting a grand old wreck in eastern Connecticut was irresistible, because it was in the 1971...
PHOTOGRAPHY
phillyfunguide.com

Portraits of Home

Give a home this holiday season by purchasing a crafted portrait of your home. These portraits – which make great holiday gifts! – will appear in your mailbox drawn, painted, crafted, or even digitally created by artists ranging from novice to expert! As an added personal touch, portraits are designed by Bethesda Project volunteers as a way to support our mission to serve people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia and to be family with those who have none.
HOMELESS
TrendHunter.com

Robotic Portrait Sketches

The Pankraz Piktographis an automated robotic arm that acts as an unconventional photo booth. It uses automated robotics to translate photographs into portrait sketches. The device takes inspiration from old photo booths like Maillardet's automaton from the 1800s that used robotics to perform automatic sketches of people standing before the machine.
ENGINEERING
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phillyfunguide.com

Fall Family Portrait Event

Bring the family for complimentary fall-themed photos at Wynnewood Valley Park by Photographer Brae Howard! There will be refreshments and Halloween treats for the kids!. Every family will receive one complimentary photo. If a family wishes to purchase additional photos, they may do so directly with the photographer for $25/photo.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

POEM: Halloween Portrait

Slips on her pointed boots and jumps on her broom. Ghosts, goblins, and fanatical witches dance around. Skeletons and spider webs dangling in every direction. (A NOTE FROM VIRGINIA – I wrote this poem for a Newsletter (2017) for my sorority (Beta Sigma Phi).
THEATER & DANCE
107 JAMZ

Video of the Isle of Capri Demolition Project in Westlake

As work continues to revamp the Isle of Capri, Porche Aerial Imagery was tasked to get a birdseye view of the demolition project being handled by Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition. The demolition company is no stranger to the Louisiana area, they were tasked back in June to demo the long-standing Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge.
WESTLAKE, LA
NBC San Diego

Beyoncé's Choreographer JaQuel Knight Talks ‘Single Ladies,' TikTok and Creative Control for Black Artists

JaQuel Knight is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand choreographers, and his resume includes working with megastars like Britney Spears, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and of course, Beyonce. The Southern-born artist worked with Queen Bey on multiple tours, created her iconic Super Bowl performance and is the mastermind behind her iconic “Single Ladies” dance.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

City Of LA Residents React To Upcoming Vaccine Mandate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles’ new vaccine mandate will begin Monday, requiring customers to be vaccinated in order to patronize indoor businesses.  The ordinance, called SafePass L.A., is one of the strictest in the country requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor L.A. businesses such as restaurants, gyms, entertainment facilities, recreational facilities, personal care businesses and some city buildings. However, some businesses are worried about the reduction of business and the risk of more confrontations with agitated customers.  “This is impossible that the owner of a restaurant is going to tell a customer that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
adafruit.com

Telephone Central Office alarm sounds – visual and audio #Telephony @museumofcomm

A new YouTube video provides the signaling and alarm sounds for the types of alarms found in a old telephone central office (CO) has been posted by the Connections Museum. Different alarms were used to mean different things in different offices. Much of it was up to local practice. The one thing that was always the same was the Major Alarm gong (MJ). That’s the first one you hear.
MUSEUMS
adafruit.com

Small Fractal Vice #3Dprinting #3DThursday

After watching Hand Tool Rescue and Chris Borge’s video on an antique fractal vise, I also can’t resist making one of my own. My aim is to design one that is fully 3D printable without using any fasteners or metal lead screws and at the same time to be printed without any supports. It’s not going to be as robust as Chris or Teaching Tech’s design simply because plastic is not going to be as strong as metal. So why do it? Because I don’t have those parts and I’m lazy to source for them. Just kidding ok. I just want to challenge myself to what extend 3D printing can achieve and also to brush up on my CAD skills. I’m not an engineer so I made an unnecessarily complicated design but it is fun and I definitely learned new things along the process.
ENTERTAINMENT
Sourcing Journal

Naot Shows Waste-Based Sandals at Kornit Fashion Week

Plant-based leather was the star of Kornit Fashion Week’s catwalk in Los Angeles on Thursday. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA

