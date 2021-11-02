Mesh for Microsoft Teams brings a new generation of 2D and 3D meetings

To access Mesh for Teams, you will be able use anything from a smartphone to a VR headset or a HoloLens. Microsoft is quite open about the fact that this is its metaverse play for productivity, “designed to make online meetings more personal, engaging and fun,” Microsoft’s John Roach writes in today’s announcement. “It’s also a gateway to the metaverse — a persistent digital world that is inhabited by digital twins of people, places and things. Think of the metaverse as a new version — or a new vision — of the internet, one where people gather to communicate, collaborate and share with personal virtual presence on any device.”

