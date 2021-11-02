CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Mesh for Microsoft Teams brings a new generation of 2D and 3D meetings

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Ignite 2021, Microsoft announced Mesh for Microsoft Teams to enable next generation 2D and 3D meeting experiences. With Mesh for Teams, users can have personalized avatars, immersive spaces where users can...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Microsoft will now snitch on you at work like never before

I feel sure there are many American workers who have put the whistle in their mouths, like former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but been too afraid to blow it. I feel equally sure that, after I tell you what's coming, you'll be more reluctant even to put the whistle in your mouth.
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft makes a small but important change to Windows 10 Search

If you thought Microsoft has forgotten about Windows 10 the company has just proven you wrong, as they have just made a small change to Windows 10 which is long overdue. The company has just made a change to the server-side rendering of Windows 10 search results, with the result that the search results now respect your theme settings, meaning it finally supports Dark mode.
SOFTWARE
technave.com

Top 3 fast and easy tips to speed up your WiFi

While markets are opening up, the impact of COVID-19 has simply highlighted that our needs for fast and reliable WiFi (TV streaming, gaming, Internet) has never been higher. As everyone is now online and becoming used to being online, it also seems like our WiFi has never been slower too.
RETAIL
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft may be working on a new Arc mouse that folds all the way

Microsoft already has a Surface mouse that folds to some degree. Their Arc mouse packs flat but can be curved to better fit in your hand when in use. Now a new patent suggests the company is working on a new version that can fold 180 degrees to make it easier to pack.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Microsoft Ignite#Headsets#Mobile#2d#Mesh For Teams#Microsoft Mesh
mspoweruser.com

Co-organizers support coming soon to Microsoft Teams meetings

Microsoft has announced that support Microsoft Teams will soon support the co-organizer role during meetings, allowing different members of a group to manage a meeting while the original organizer is otherwise occupied or not even present. Organizers will soon be able to assign the co-organizer meeting role to up to...
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Microsoft Teams meetings will let external users collaborate on whiteboard content

Microsoft Teams is getting a new feature that will let meeting participants collaborate on whiteboard content with external users. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap listing indicates that the feature is expected to be rolled out to all users this month. Currently, Microsoft Teams doesn't support sharing whiteboards with external participants, and...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Facebook takes on Microsoft Mesh with the new Presence Platform

Facebook (now known as Meta) today announced the new Presence platform which will allow developers to create new mixed reality experiences. The Presence platform will compete with Microsoft’s Mesh platform which was announced early this year. Presence Platform capabilities include Passthrough, Spatial Anchors, and Scene Understanding. Insight SDK. Today, we’re...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
New Scientist

AI can turn a collection of 2D images into an explorable 3D world

An artificial intelligence algorithm can transform still images into a high-resolution, explorable 3D world, with potential implications for film effects and virtual reality. By feeding the neural network a selection of images of a scene and a rough 3D model of the scene created automatically using off-the-shelf software called COLMAP, it is able to accurately visualise what the scene would look like from any viewpoint.
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft gives an update on Teams call and meeting quality improvements

Microsoft has been updating Microsoft Teams to improve calls and meetings. It released a blog post outlining the features and updates it's provided to Teams to make the service better. Those features and updates can be divided into three categories: AI improvements, real-time adjustments, and admin tools. Microsoft's been working...
SOFTWARE
gsmarena.com

The 3rd generation Oura Smart Ring brings new features and sensors

Oura's Smart Ring just got a third version with new sensors and features. The most notable ones are the continuous heart tracking throughout the day thanks to the new optical heart rate sensor. The previous model only tracked your heart rate at night when you sleep. A monthly subscription plan for $6.99 is also available but those who pre-order will get six months for free.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft launches new Feedback experience on the web for Teams and Edge

Microsoft today announced the preview of Feedback for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Edge. Feedback is a new community feedback experience built on Dynamics 365 Customer Service. Using this new Feedback portal, you can submit feedback, browse other publicly submitted ideas, track official Microsoft responses, see top voted customer ideas, upvote the feedback you agree with, and comment on feedback.
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Microsoft Makes the Case for Mesh Metaverse on Teams Coming in 2022

Just days after Facebook's Meta announcement, Microsoft announced that it will be launching its own mixed reality platform called Mesh through Teams. Jared Spataro, corporate vice president at Microsoft 365, joined Cheddar to provide some additional insight into this metaverse for businesses and how they can benefit from incorporating the tech. Among the features, Mesh users will be able to use cartoon-like avatars to interact with colleagues in an immersive virtual environment.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Microsoft Teams adds new animated Clippy stickers in chats and channels

Microsoft has released a new set of animated Clippy stickers for Microsoft Teams. The company has announced on its feedback portal that it has revived its former Office assistant as a sticker pack, which is now available on the Teams desktop and web clients. This new Clippy sticker pack includes...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft added all these new features and improvements to Teams in October 2021

Microsoft today highlighted all the new features and improvements added to Microsoft Teams in October 2021. Some of the improvements include all-new Whiteboard experience, Live Transcript in unscheduled meetings, 1:1 Calling in Safari Web Browser, ability for chat supervisors to delete messages and more. Find the full change log below.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to chat with Personal Account users

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft announced several new capabilities and enhancements coming to Microsoft Teams. One of the most interesting is that corporate Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to chat with personal account users. Microsoft says they will extend collaboration support by enabling Teams users to chat with team...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Microsoft Teams gets 3D animated avatars, because metaverse

To access Mesh for Teams, you will be able use anything from a smartphone to a VR headset or a HoloLens. Microsoft is quite open about the fact that this is its metaverse play for productivity, “designed to make online meetings more personal, engaging and fun,” Microsoft’s John Roach writes in today’s announcement. “It’s also a gateway to the metaverse — a persistent digital world that is inhabited by digital twins of people, places and things. Think of the metaverse as a new version — or a new vision — of the internet, one where people gather to communicate, collaborate and share with personal virtual presence on any device.”
SOFTWARE
Road to VR

Microsoft’s Metaverse Ambitions Grow as Teams Platform to Include 3D Avatars & Immersive XR Meetings

“The feature combines the mixed-reality capabilities of Microsoft Mesh, which allows people in different physical locations to join collaborative and shared holographic experiences, with the productivity tools of Microsoft Teams, where people can join virtual meetings, send chats, collaborate on shared documents and more,” the company says. Coming sometime in...
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

New Microsoft Whiteboard experience & more — everything new in Teams in October

Halloween is almost upon us, which means that the month is coming to an end. That also means that it's time to turn back the clock and look at everything new in Teams for October. From a new Whiteboard experience, to live Transcript in unscheduled meetings, ‘Standout’ in PowerPoint Live, and more, we have you covered with a look at all the new features added this month in Teams.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy