Microsoft announces Context IQ, a natively integrated AI experience across Microsoft 365

Initially, Trimble and Microsoft will focus on building the Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure. The construction process is fragmented, which can result in lost productivity, rework and a lack of transparency. According to a McKinsey & Company article, The next normal in construction: How disruption is reshaping the world's largest ecosystem,* the construction industry is lagging with only 1 percent productivity growth over the last 20 years. This is significantly lower than the 2.8 percent experienced for the total economy. In addition, one of the significant emerging disruptions that will drive change in construction is the digitization of products and processes. The ability to link technologies, tasks, processes and multiple stakeholders—such as general contractors, subcontractors, designers, engineers and owners—across the construction project workflow can transform and significantly improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO