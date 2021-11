Nearly 6 months after the launch of Windows 10 21H1, Microsoft has finally certified the OS update for broad distribution. On the Windows 10 21H1 status page Microsoft said:. Windows 10, version 21H1 is designated for broad deployment. As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from the latest security threats. For more details, see How to get the Windows 10 May 2021 Update.

