CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft today announced the availability of SQL Server 2022 preview

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Ignite 2022, Microsoft today announced the preview of SQL Server 2022. According to Microsoft, SQL Server 2022 will be the most cloud-connected...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Microsoft will now snitch on you at work like never before

I feel sure there are many American workers who have put the whistle in their mouths, like former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but been too afraid to blow it. I feel equally sure that, after I tell you what's coming, you'll be more reluctant even to put the whistle in your mouth.
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft makes a small but important change to Windows 10 Search

If you thought Microsoft has forgotten about Windows 10 the company has just proven you wrong, as they have just made a small change to Windows 10 which is long overdue. The company has just made a change to the server-side rendering of Windows 10 search results, with the result that the search results now respect your theme settings, meaning it finally supports Dark mode.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft may be working on a new Arc mouse that folds all the way

Microsoft already has a Surface mouse that folds to some degree. Their Arc mouse packs flat but can be curved to better fit in your hand when in use. Now a new patent suggests the company is working on a new version that can fold 180 degrees to make it easier to pack.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Sql Server#Microsoft Ignite#Sql#Sql Server 2022#Kubernetes
Beta News

Microsoft Edge stable now available on Linux

Linux users have been able to use Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser for a while now, but in Dev Build and beta versions. Today though the software giant has updated its Edge repository to add a new stable version of the browser, so if you’re running a Linux OS and want to try out Edge alongside your existing browser you can.
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Previews End-to-End Encryption for Teams Calls

Microsoft recently announced that a public preview of end-to-end encryption is available for Microsoft Teams calls in person-to-person scenarios. Calls made in Teams are already encrypted via Microsoft 365 encryption technologies. However, end-to-end encryption goes a step further, preventing man-in-the-middle interception scenarios. Here's Microsoft's definition of end-to-end encryption for Teams:
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Google announces Android 12L for large screens devices, Developer Preview now available

Google started rolling out Android 12 for Pixel devices over a week ago, and devices manufactured by other OEMs such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and more, will start receiving it over the next few months. Now, the company has revealed that it is working on the next "feature drop" for the OS, called Android 12L. Although the update will be available for phones too, it is geared more towards foldables, tablets, and ChromeOS devices.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising Today

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. Microsoft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.07 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $45.3 billion, which beat the estimate of $43.97 billion. Microsoft expects...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to chat with Personal Account users

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft announced several new capabilities and enhancements coming to Microsoft Teams. One of the most interesting is that corporate Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to chat with personal account users. Microsoft says they will extend collaboration support by enabling Teams users to chat with team...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Advancing a net zero future: Ahead of COP26, new carbon accounting tools available with the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, now in public preview

Today, we are announcing the availability of the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability public preview. It is an important moment. The work to reduce carbon emissions has become a global priority that requires focused and urgent action by all of us individually and collectively. We believe this new offering can make an important contribution to this effort, helping customers move toward more sustainable operations.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Tasks in Microsoft Teams for personal are now available in Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do is now integrated with Microsoft Teams for personal. When using groups in Teams for personal, you can create a shared to-do list and assign tasks to others in the group. These assigned tasks are now listed under user’s ‘Assigned to me’ list in Microsoft To Do. Once...
SOFTWARE
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft says its increasing availability of Windows 11 to more devices

Microsoft will start pushing the Windows 11 update out to more devices. The newest version of Windows became available to a limited number of mostly new devices on October 4th. At least, that was the case for those wanting to take the easy route and simply click an ‘Install’ button — there were (and still are) several ways to manually update your PC if you want to get Windows 11 as soon as possible.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Windows 11 Microsoft Store is now available for Windows 10 Insiders

Windows 11 launched a few weeks ago, and one of the many new things it introduced was a revamped Microsoft Store. However, the new Microsoft Store was never meant to be Windows 11 exclusive, and now, it’s finally coming to Windows 10. The news was shared by Rudy Huyn, principal architect for the new Microsoft Store, saying that Windows 10 Insiders can now try the new interface.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Web content filtering now available on Microsoft 365 Defender for Windows

Microsoft today announced the general availability of web content filtering for Microsoft 365 Defender customers on Windows. Web content filtering enables organizations to track and regulate access to websites based on their content categories. Web content filtering includes:. Users are prevented from accessing websites in blocked categories, whether they are...
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability Reaches Public Preview

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability is now rolling out in public preview. First announced at Inspire 2021 earlier this year, the latest vertical cloud solution from Microsoft has only been available in limited closed preview until now. Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability helps organizations measures, understands, and manage their carbon emissions. They...
BUSINESS
onmsft.com

New Microsoft Defender Preview app show up on the Microsoft Store

Microsoft appears to be testing a new Microsoft Defender Preview app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. The app was spotted earlier this week by Aggiornamenti Lumia, and WalkingCat followed up today by sharing a link to the store listing. If this new Microsoft Defender Preview app can already...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Microsoft Office today

Microsoft Office: You know it, you use it, you need it. The world’s most ubiquitous software for getting stuff done is available at a discounted price during this Flash Sale going on at Amazon today. Some of the best Black Friday deals are already kicking off, and as expected Amazon is leading the retail industry with major markdowns happening now. Right now, you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for $59, a one-time download of Microsoft Office Home and Student for just $125, or the deluxe Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for $220. Whether you’re using Word to write your novel, Excel to track your small business earnings, or Teams and Outlook to manage your employees, the Microsoft Office suite of programs is essential to everything you want to do. Check out these Amazon Black Friday deals for more savings on the tech you need.
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Cisco deprecates Microsoft management integrations for UCS servers

Cisco has deprecated support for some third-party management integrations for its UCS servers, and emerged unable to play nice with Microsoft's most recent offerings. Late last week the server contender slipped out an end-of-life notice [PDF] for integrations with Microsoft System Center's Configuration Manager, Operations Manager, and Virtual Machine Manager. Support for plugins to VMware vCenter Orchestrator and vRealize Orchestrator have also been taken out behind an empty rack with a shotgun.
ECONOMY
mspoweruser.com

New Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows and iOS now available for download

Microsoft today announced the availability of the new Microsoft Whiteboard app for Windows and iOS. You can get this update via respective stores. This new Whiteboard app update includes 40+ new templates, shapes, reactions, enhanced inking functionalities, and more. Other Whiteboard updates announced today:. Microsoft also announced that Whiteboard app...
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Microsoft discovers macOS "Shrootless" vulnerability, patch now available

We know that many security companies and big tech firms have their own teams that discover flaws and vulnerabilities in software and communicate it privately with the software's vendor so that a fix can be released. Some teams, such as Google's Project Zero, also give vendors a deadline to issue a patch before revealing details about the vulnerability publicly, as we have seen in the past. Today, Microsoft has shared more details about a macOS vulnerability that it discovered and reported to Apple, and fortunately, a patch is now available.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy