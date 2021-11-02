CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disruptive TikTok trend causes more work for WHS custodial staff, damages bathrooms

By Anna Anderson
laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE — The “devious licks” challenge, a viral TikTok trend that encourages students to steal from and vandalize school bathrooms, has worked its way through Watauga High School. The trend has caused a nuisance to WHS’s already understaffed custodial crew. The fad has impacted the bathrooms at WHS in...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Go Blue Ridge

TikTok Challenge That Damages School Bathrooms Reaches Watauga

The “devious licks” challenge, a viral TikTok trend that encourages students to steal from, and vandalize, school bathrooms, has made it to Watauga High School. The Watauga Democrat reports bathrooms at the high school have been damaged, in a number of ways, including stolen soap dispensers, inappropriate phrases on the walls and objects thrown at the ceiling.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
candgnews.com

Bathroom damage incidents at schools have decreased

WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS — After a brief period in which local students were damaging school bathrooms via a TikTok challenge, it appears the incidents have decreased. A viral challenge on the social media app was encouraging students nationwide to vandalize school bathrooms, record a video of themselves doing the damage and then post it to TikTok. Students were encouraged to steal soap dispensers, toilet paper holders, break toilet seats and shared what they did on TikTok.
WARREN, MI
WAPT

TikTok challenge ends with some bathrooms closed at Clinton High School

CLINTON, Miss. — Clinton High School officials closed some bathrooms after an "abundance of inappropriate behavior" stemming from the "Devious Licks" trend. School administrators said Monday that students will only be allowed to use the centrally-located ones which are monitored by personnel throughout the day. Students are only allowed to go in two at a time.
CLINTON, MS
CBS DFW

Schools Using ‘E-Hall Passes’ To Stop TikTok-Inspired Bathroom Vandalism

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA-TV) – Call it a modern twist on an old concept. A school hall pass used to be nothing more than a piece of paper. However, the New Kensington-Arnold School District in Pennsylvania says it’s going to start using a form of an “e-hall pass” moving forward. The moves comes as a means to improve student accountability and prevent student vandalism prompted by a social media challenge.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
waylandstudentpress.com

Fighting against time: WHS looks to prevent influence of future TikTok trends

Anyone active on the popular social media app Tiktok will know of the ‘devious lick challenge’ that popular users created. However, now a new list of challenges has emerged, encouraging students to complete a new illegal activity for every month of the school year. The original trend presumably began on...
WAYLAND, MA
slpecho.com

Bathroom measures cause frustration

The sinks aren’t working, paper towels are gone, soap isn’t stocked and the bathrooms are closed – leading many students to be frustrated about the state of the bathrooms. Sophomore Oliver Salita said the restrictions have affected him and many of his classmates and is causing frustration with the school.
The Laker/Lutz News

Driver shortage causes disruptions

A change is being proposed that will shift starting and ending times for school days — to address a bus driver shortage in Pasco County Schools. The proposal, if approved, would take effect on Jan. 4. All schools would have some adjustment to their start and end times, with most...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Parents struggle to cope with child’s antics

Dear Amy: My wife and I are parents of four children under the age of 10. Life during the pandemic has been a challenge for us, to say the least. We have very close friends, “Roberta and Vincent.” We have spent quite a bit of time with them, and our children have become close.
KIDS
laconiadailysun.com

Cases dropping, but masks at city schools to continue for now

LACONIA — Face masks will continue to be required in many cases for staff and students in the city’s public schools, the School Board has decided. The board voted to retain the policy mandating that masks continue to be worn inside school buildings when people cannot keep 6 feet apart. The vote was 4-2. The two negative votes were cast by board members Laura Dunn and Dawn Johnson, who have opposed the mandate since the board first authorized it on Sept. 21.
LACONIA, NH
waylandstudentpress.com

Wasps at WHS: Causes, effects, and solutions

Before the chilly New England weather sets in, many Wayland High School students enjoy eating their lunch and spending their free time outdoors, often in the courtyard. However, with the large amount of wasps that have infiltrated the area this fall, many students have opted to sit inside. Although wasp...
WAYLAND, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parkland Father Says Schools ‘Severely’ Underreport Cases Of Bullying, Violence

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Max Schacter’s son was murdered in the Parkland school shooting — and now he’s made it his mission to help keep violence out of schools. Schacter lost his son Alex three years ago. On Friday, he gave a presentation at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center as part of the Campus Safety Conference. Schacter says that school district’s are ‘severely’ underreporting cases of bullying and violence to the Education Department. He has unveiled a School Safety Dashboard that he believes can provide better information. “The goal of the dashboard is reduce violence, reduce suspensions, and create that positive culture and climate so that kids can learn, and teachers feel safe, children feel safe, and there’s no more violence in our schools,” Schacter said. He has visited Pittsburgh before. He consoled family members who lost loved ones in the Tree of Life shooting during a ‘Parkland to Pittsburgh Trip,’ which took place six months after the tragedy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

CBS Seattle

