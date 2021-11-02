CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. buys more doses of Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment for $1.29 billion

By Reuters Health
 6 days ago

(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Tuesday that the U.S. government bought 614,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody therapy for $1.29 billion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September revised its emergency use authorization for the company’s cocktail,...

Houston Chronicle

'We're Close to the End': Medical Expert Lays Out Endgame for Covid-19 Pandemic

The number of Covid-19 infections nationwide has flatlined after weeks on the decline. The vaccination rate for all Americans lingers, for now, at just under 60 percent. Yet Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration and a medical expert who issued a prescient warning about the pandemic in early 2020, now says the worst is nearly over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
Health
Economy
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck's COVID-19 pill...
Pfizer to Seek EUA for COVID-19 Antiviral with 89% Efficacy

Pfizer plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an antiviral COVID-19 treatment following an interim analysis of Phase II/III data. The company is halting the study after the data was shown to be statistically and clinically meaningful. Pfizer found the antiviral drug dubbed Paxlovid to reduce the risk of...
Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine. Nov 4 (Reuters) – Vaccine developer Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Thursday it has completed the submission process for emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization. The company submitted to the health agency...
Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

(Reuters) – British scientists have identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19, a finding that provides new insights into why some people are more susceptible than othersto severe illness and which opens possibilities for targeted medicine. The high-risk...
Moderna struggles with vaccine ramp-up, cuts 2021 sales view; shares drop

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Thursday slashed the 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by as much as $5 billion, grappling to fill vials and distribute them to meet unprecedented world demand, sending its shares tumbling 16%. Moderna executives said production challenges now lie with bottling up doses,...
Regeneron Results Beat Estimates; U.S. Buys More Antibody Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report shares wavered Thursday after the drugmaker's third-quarter results creamed analysts’ forecasts. In addition, the U.S. government has ordered another 1.4 million doses of Regeneron’s Covid antibody treatment. The Tarrytown, N.Y., company’s profit totaled $1.63 billion, or $14.33 a share, up from...
Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first. Nov 4 (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck (MRK.N) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain’s Medicines...
