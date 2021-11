Governments around the world are scrutinizing how Google and Apple do business, thanks to outcry from developers both big and small. The arguments against Google and Apple are generally the same: They hold a monopoly on app distribution and payment options on their respective platforms, charge supra competitive fees to developers, and unfairly restrict alternative app markets and payment options. Google reduced its developer fees to 15%, likely thanks to global mounting pressure, and we knew that the South Korean government was hell-bent on forcing Google (and Apple) to accept alternative payment options. Now, Google has announced that it will allow third-party payment systems in South Korea.

