Dead & Company wrapped up an eventful 2021 tour this weekend with a three-night Halloween weekend run at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. The most prevalent storyline to come out of the Grateful Dead spinoff act’s fall tour has been drummer Bill Kreutzmann‘s ongoing, non-COVID health issues. Bill’s illness kept him on the bench for a Colorado run in late October which included two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Jay Lane filled in behind the kit alongside Mickey Hart for those performances.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO