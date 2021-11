U.S. service sector jobs grew to record highs in October despite lingering supply chain problems across the country. According to the Institute for Supply Management's Wednesday report, service industries – which include everything from retail to restaurants and bars to trucking companies and hotels – jumped to a Services PMI rating of 66.7% in October, a nearly 5% increase from September. The Services PMI is a composite index based on business activity, new orders, employment, and supplier deliveries. According to ISM, a Services PMI above 49.2 percent indicates growth in the overall economy.

