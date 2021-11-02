CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo-Carroll Dennison, the oldest living Miss America, dead at 97

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss America 1942 Jo-Carroll Dennison has died. She was 97. The pageant queen, who was the oldest living Miss America, passed away at her home in Idyllwild, California on Oct. 19, her son confirmed to Deadline.com on Sunday. A cause of death was not revealed. The Miss America Organization...

