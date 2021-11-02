CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Fleet Forces CO Grady Nominated to be Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

By Sam LaGrone
USNI News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post has been updated with the official nomination announcement from the Pentagon. The White House has nominated the current commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command to serve in the number two position on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, USNI News has learned. Adm. Chris Grady’s nomination to serve...

news.usni.org

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Joint Chiefs of Staff advisor visits Scott

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — Ramon Colón-López, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), visited Scott Air Force Base on Tuesday. Colón-López kicked off U.S. Transportation Command’s (USTRANSCOM) enlisted professional development speaker series outlining the foundation of a program that will deliberately cultivate tomorrow’s enlisted warfighters.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Navy Adm. Grady tapped to replace No. 2 Gen. Hyten on Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Biden has nominated a Navy four-star admiral to be the country’s next No. 2 military officer, only weeks before the general he is replacing is scheduled to retire. Adm. Christopher W. Grady, currently commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, was on the list of likely candidates set to follow Air Force Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen Hyten is scheduled to retire on Nov. 21, making it likely there will be a vacancy between his retirement and Adm. Grady‘s confirmation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Fleet Forces Co Grady#Pentagon#The White House#U S Fleet Forces Command#Usni News#Congress Gov#Air Force#U S Strategic Command#The Fleet Forces
USNI News

Report to Congress on Air Force Tanker Strategy

The following is the Nov. 5, 2021, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Air Force Tanker Strategy Change. As discussed in the CRS report Air Force KC-46A Pegasus Tanker, the Air Force is in the process of replacing its fleet of 396 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, built in the 1950s and 60s, and 59 KC-10 Extenders, which entered service in 1981. Recent announcements indicate that the planned replacement program is changing significantly from its original form, which Congress may consider in evaluating the FY2022 defense budget requests.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

Report to Congress on F-15EX Eagle II Fighter

The following is the Nov. 3, 2021, Congressional Research Service report: Air Force F-15EX Eagle II Fighter Program. On March 11, 2021, the U.S. Air Force took delivery of its first F-15EX Eagle II fighter. The Eagle II program is intended to deliver 144 aircraft to replace aging F-15Cs, most of which are in the Air National Guard.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Senate
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Secretary of State Kim Wyman Resigns

The Washington Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, will be resigning from her position. Wyman, who has served since 2013, will instead be working for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she will serve as the senior election security lead and act as a liaison to the other states to help manage election security. This position is especially important following the failed lawsuits and attacks on the election system led by former president Donald Trump. Although these claims of fraud from Trump and the GOP continue to be disproven, their constant reiteration has seeded distrust in the minds of some Americans. Hopefully, Wyman will be able to spread reassurance in the security and necessity of our democratic processes. After all, as a Republican herself, she may be able to appeal to the party while remaining impartial as well.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy