CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran Will Appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as COVID Quarantine Ends

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite concerns that Saturday Night Live might have to find a new musical guest for its November 6 episode, Ed Sheeran confirmed that he’s still on for the late-night sketch comedy series. The singer who has been appearing as a Mega Mentor on another NBC series The Voice was...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Saturday Night Live producers 'scrambling' to replace Ed Sheeran after singer reveals he's tested positive for coronavirus

Saturday Night Live producers are 'scrambling' to replace Ed Sheeran for the show's November 6 broadcast after the singer revealed Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. An insider told Page Six that producers on the NBC comedy staple are seeking 'another singer who appeals to the same demo' to replace Sheeran, 30, on the show, with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes cited as potential stand-ins.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Is Apologizing for Having COVID-19

Ed Sheeran revealed on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19—and apologized to those who may have been expecting to see him perform. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Singer Ed Sheeran Has COVID-19

Oct. 26, 2021 -- English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 -- days before the release of his new album and about two weeks before his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Rami Malek
Floor8

Watch Emily Ratajkowski make unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside host Jason Sudeikis,

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, the international supermodel made an unexpected appearance last night (October 22) on Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 46. This weekends episode of SNL marked Jason Sudeikis first time back to the comedy sketch show since he left the main cast back in 2013 and during his time as host, pal Emily Ratajkowski made a surprise appearance during the star-packed comedy show.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo Touts The Outcome Of Kieran Culkin’s Potential Ed Sheeran Marriage

Kieran Culkin is the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, bringing along musical guest Ed Sheeran to the party. In the warmup to that appearance, Culkin was joined today by cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd to speculate on what the Succession star’s name would be in certain circumstances. Culkin topped them all by mentioning if he married Ed Sheeran, he’d be “Kieran Sheeran.” It gets better. In the second bit, Culkin reveals that there won’t be anyone from the Jersey Shore or any ghosts on this weekend’s show, much to the dismay of Gardner and Redd. So, instant change of plans: there will be ghosts, because ghosts are funny, as Gardner notes. Okay, maybe not. The good news is that Sheeran will be live on the show as planned. The singer-songwriter has been released from Covid-19 quarantine, which threatened to have him perform remotely for this weekend. Check out the promo above.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID, and will isolate at home, he shares on Instagram. The pop superstar was set to bring promoting his fourth studio album, = (Equals), this week, but will now conduct interviews and performances remotely. “Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Covid#Quarantine#Nbc#Ed Sheeran Hq#Edsheeran#Hbo
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debuts in November

Saturday Night Live fans will be thankful this month, as the iconic comedy series will premiere three consecutive coast-to-coast live shows through the end of November, kicking things off with host Kieran Culkin this Saturday, November 6. Currently starring on the HBO hit drama Succession, Culkin will make his SNL...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ed Sheeran Tells Howard Stern That His ‘SNL’ Appearance Was Never In Doubt

To Ed Sheeran, his scheduled appearance tonight on Saturday Night Live was not going to be missed, even if his rapid recovery from Covid-19 shocked some people. The singer-songwriter talked to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, and said, “I was always playing that” when asked about SNL. Earlier reports suggested Sheeran would perform remotely or that the show was scrambling for a last-minute replacement. Sheeran said he was fully vaccinated when he contracted the coronavirus, making his a breakthrough case. He admitted to “really, really, really bad symptoms” for about three days. “I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterward, because...
CELEBRITIES
People

Ed Sheeran Rocks SNL with 'Shivers' and 'Overpass Graffiti' from New Album After COVID-19 Quarantine

After a positive COVID-19 test threatened to postpone Ed Sheeran's plans to perform on Saturday Night Live, the singer hit the Studio 8H stage for the third time!. First, Sheeran, 30, performed "Shivers," the second single from his latest album =, which was released on Oct. 29. He later returned to the stage for another upbeat performance of "Overpass Graffiti."
CELEBRITIES
News 8 KFMB

Ed Sheeran Performs on 'SNL' After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran hit the Saturday Night Live stage less than two weeks after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer, who was announced as the musical guest for Saturday's episode on Oct. 23, shared his diagnosis the following day and subsequently went into quarantine. Earlier this week, Sheeran finished his isolation period and was cleared to resume planned appearances, including SNL. (He was noticeably missing from the SNL promos with host Kieran Culkin, which also traditionally feature the musical guest.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Adorable Throwback Showcases Kieran Culkin's First Appearance From 30 Years Ago

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live aired last night and saw Kieran Culkin hosting. These days, Cuklin is best known for playing Roman Roy on Succession, but he's been around Hollywood for quite some time. Everyone remembers his brother Macaulay Culkin's role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, but the younger Culkin also appeared in the movie as his Pepsi-loving little cousin, Fuller. Back in 1991, Macaulay Culkin became the second-youngest SNL host (after Drew Barrymore) when he took the stage at age 11. Kieran Culkin also appeared in the episode, which was almost exactly 30 years before he returned to host himself. Not only did Cuklin talk about his first experience last night, but SNL has shared some adorable clips from the old episode.
TV & VIDEOS
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Defended by Richard Ashcroft Against Critics

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker should be celebrated because it's hard for a British to find success in the United States, so the former lead vocalist of The Verve says. AceShowbiz - Richard Ashcroft has called for people to "stop knocking" Ed Sheeran's success. The former The Verve frontman - whose...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy