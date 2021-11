Welcome to The Data Day, our rolling football stats blog for 2021-22, where we try and make sense of what just happened. After two back and forth matches against RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain have somehow only allowed five goals in four matches and find themselves with a realistic chance of winning Group A headed into their Nov. 24 clash with the blue side of Manchester. It might not sound like much of a defensive record, but it could be much worse with their xG against of 8.55 ranking seventh worst among the 32 clubs in the group stage.

