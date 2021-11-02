CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Youngest Premier League Managers: Fresh Faces

By Matt Furniss
theanalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is the youngest Premier League manager of all time? We look back across the history of the competition to give you a run down of the top 10 youngest to take charge of a match. Ryan Mason (29y, 312d) Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton (April 21, 2021) Following the...

theanalyst.com

The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what could be a crucial fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future. The under-pressure United manager clung to his job after defeat by Liverpool and saw one direct threat to his position in Antonio Conte instead join Tottenham. However, although a 2-2 draw at Atalanta during the week kept United in pole position to reach the Champions League knockout stages, it did little to soothe concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet another last-gasp goal. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityCity thrashed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'Manchester United NEED a better manager': Jamie Carragher risks reigniting his feud with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he again insists the Norwegian is way short of leading Premier League managers after humiliating defeat by Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has reiterated his view that Manchester United need a 'better manager' than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to compete for the major trophies - a view the Red Devils boss slammed him for this week. United reached 'rock bottom' - the words of their under-fire manager - on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Our ninth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign. Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Premier League is set to come under fresh pressure to allow each team five substitutes per match after football's law making body backs proposal to make make temporary rule permanent

The Premier League will come under increased pressure to allow five substitutes per team, per game after football's law-making body backed a proposal for the temporary rule to become permanent. A proposal to make the increase from three to five substitutes permanent was supported at a meeting of the International...
UEFA
froggyweb.com

Soccer-Premier League talking points

(Reuters) – Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. After Manchester United’s humiliating 5-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced predictable calls for him to be removed from his position and speculation began over his possible successor. There is no indication, so far, that United intend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.FootballJack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith No1 will ever compare 💙❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.Good morning to everyone, especially @BernardoCSilva 😉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/eF4vqpAtrP— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2021Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.😄 Have a great Sunday, Clarets!#UTC pic.twitter.com/Smw4H21eof— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 7, 2021A...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Norwich chiefs BACK under-pressure manager Daniel Farke following 'unacceptable' start which sees Canaries bottom of the Premier League with just two points

Daniel Farke has received the backing of Norwich chiefs despite overseeing their winless and ‘unacceptable’ start to the season. Norwich are propping up the Premier League having lost seven of their nine league games so far and scored just twice. Farke has now failed to win any of his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
Raleigh News & Observer

Antonio Conte back in Premier League as Tottenham manager

Tottenham hired Antonio Conte on Tuesday as its third manager in seven months, handing a return to the Premier League for the title winner with Chelsea. Conte's contract runs through the end of the 2022-23 season with an option to extend. Conte arrives a day after the firing of Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed for losing half of his 10 Premier League matches in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s unique take on the Premier League title race this season

Matchday 10 of the Premier League season was quite a significant one for Chelsea. For one, Chelsea clinched its fourth straight league win of the season with the 3-0 away victory over Newcastle United. Chelsea had its way in controlling the pace of play over the match and it also had key contributions from fullbacks Ben Chilwell and Reece James in the contest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Premier League manager merry-go-round continues to spin ever quicker

After only four months in charge, Nuno Espirito Santo has been dismissed as Tottenham Hotspur manager. The ruthless nature of top-end football was shown in full this weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, himself under severe pressure to keep his own job, earned himself a stay of execution with Manchester United's 3-0 win at Spurs on Saturday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE

