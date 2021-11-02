CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maersk turns record profit and predicts supply chain chaos will continue

News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaersk, the world's largest container shipping company, predicts that global supply chain chaos will continue into next year. That could benefit the company, which just reported its best quarter in 117 years. The surging cost of shipping propelled Maersk's profit before taxes and interest to $5.9 billion and sales...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

