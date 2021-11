Colby Covington cannot stand the rumors of his jaw being broken by the champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 when they first met each other in the octagon. Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman are scheduled to run things back at UFC 268 for a main event welterweight title rematch. The two stars are set the headline the event to be held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The first time these two met each other was at UFC 245 when Usman defeated Covington via TKO in the final round of the fight. A very serious take from the fight was that Kamaru broke Colby’s jaw. This has not been confirmed by the fighter but the main reason this started to circulate was that the fighter himself was seen saying to his coaches that his jaw might be broken.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO