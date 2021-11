As alluded to in last week’s power rankings, the Texans are now officially at rock bottom. There really isn’t much to say besides how the flash in the pan at the beginning of the season has now revealed itself to be just a flash, and that the pessimists were right. Having two Super Bowl contenders back to back is certainly a test for any football team, but the Texans decaying effort to put up any kind of fight was the nail in the coffin for the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO