An Illinois mother who lost her five children in an apartment fire over the summer has been charged with their deaths. According to The St. Louis Post Dispatch, East St. Louis mother, Sabrina M. Dunigan was charged on Wednesday in St. Clair County with five counts of endangering the life or health of a child, a felony charge in the deaths of her five children in an apartment fire in August.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO