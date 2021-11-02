Cybersecurity incident cripples library computer systems

A cybersecurity incident has knocked out the Toledo Lucas County Public Library website and computer systems for the second day in a row, and officials are unsure when service might be restored.

Stephanie Elton, the library’s assistant manager of communications, innovation, and strategy, said the service outage happened because of a “targeted cybersecurity incident, which remains under investigation by forensic experts.”

It is yet unknown how long it would take to resolve the issue and restore the network, she said.

“We are currently working with a team of forensic experts to fully understand the extent and implications of this incident. Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may span several weeks,” the library said in a statement Tuesday.

Ms. Elton declined to say whether a ransomware demand had been made.

The situation is also affecting the library’s electronic services like Hoopla and Overdrive.

“Everything that’s connected to the network like the website, computers, scanners, and copy machines are affected,” Ms. Elton said.

The library system posted a notice on Facebook a little after 10 a.m. Monday.

“All locations are open for browsing, checking out materials, and scheduled programs, but you will not be able to use the public computers,” the notice read.

Since the library does not have fines for overdue books, customers do not have to worry about renewing their materials during this time, Ms. Elton said.

This is the second local organization that has been hit by a cyber attack impacting its services.

WNWO-TV, Channel 24 continues to intermittently broadcast a technical-difficulty message while its parent company grapples with a ransomware attack.

“Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. recently identified that certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, disrupting provision of certain programming and local advertisements,” the notice reads. “The company is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.”

Hunt Valley, Md.-based Sinclair had disclosed last month that its systems had been breached and some of its data stolen. Sinclair either owns or operates 21 regional sports networks and owns, operates or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.