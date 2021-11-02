CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Cybersecurity incident cripples library computer systems

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XR24V_0ckCRstY00

A cybersecurity incident has knocked out the Toledo Lucas County Public Library website and computer systems for the second day in a row, and officials are unsure when service might be restored.

Stephanie Elton, the library’s assistant manager of communications, innovation, and strategy, said the service outage happened because of a “targeted cybersecurity incident, which remains under investigation by forensic experts.”

It is yet unknown how long it would take to resolve the issue and restore the network, she said.

“We are currently working with a team of forensic experts to fully understand the extent and implications of this incident. Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may span several weeks,” the library said in a statement Tuesday.

Ms. Elton declined to say whether a ransomware demand had been made.

The situation is also affecting the library’s electronic services like Hoopla and Overdrive.

“Everything that’s connected to the network like the website, computers, scanners, and copy machines are affected,” Ms. Elton said.

The library system posted a notice on Facebook a little after 10 a.m. Monday.

“All locations are open for browsing, checking out materials, and scheduled programs, but you will not be able to use the public computers,” the notice read.

Since the library does not have fines for overdue books, customers do not have to worry about renewing their materials during this time, Ms. Elton said.

This is the second local organization that has been hit by a cyber attack impacting its services.

WNWO-TV, Channel 24 continues to intermittently broadcast a technical-difficulty message while its parent company grapples with a ransomware attack.

“Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. recently identified that certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, disrupting provision of certain programming and local advertisements,” the notice reads. “The company is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.”

Hunt Valley, Md.-based Sinclair had disclosed last month that its systems had been breached and some of its data stolen. Sinclair either owns or operates 21 regional sports networks and owns, operates or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.

Comments / 0

Related
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Florida DMV’s face computer system issues for driver’s license-related services

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ (FLHSMV) driver license issuance system continues to experience an extended period of intermittent performance disruptions statewide. Tax Collectors statewide were alerted to these issues October 29, 2021. The Lee County Tax Collector’s office is working diligently to serve customers despite the...
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

Dauphin County, Pa., Library Computers Open to All Again

(TNS) — All 126 public-access computers are now available throughout the Dauphin County Library System, and staff are ready to help those in need apply online for rental assistance, Capital Region Water payment assistance and emergency broadband access. Until this week, more than half of the computers were unavailable due...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Systems#Computers#Cybersecurity#Hoopla And Overdrive#Wnwo Tv#Channel 24
KSLA

Hotel clerk accused of using guest’s bank card, hijacking computer system to get free rooms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo sheriff’s investigators have arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly using a hotel guest’s debit card. Steven Cook Jr., 30, of Shreveport, is accused of using the card to pay for other guests’ rooms at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. The illegal use of the card was reported by the card’s owner, who reported the purchases to the hotel.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ZDNet

Toronto public transportation system reports ransomware attack as US lawmakers demand investigation into 'burdensome cybersecurity regulations

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) -- which runs the city's public transportation system -- reported a ransomware attack this weekend that forced conductors to use radio, crippled the organization's email system and made schedule information on platforms and apps unavailable. In a statement on Friday, the TTC said it confirmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ednc.org

Superintendent Truitt Statement on OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard for Vaccines

The following is a press release from NC Public Schools. Today, Superintendent Truitt released the following statement regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for vaccines. The ETS requires all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for employees. Public school districts with over 100 employees are covered by this OSHA ETS standard.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Blade

City officials begin to crack down on blight, crime at convenience stores

Two convenience stores in Toledo may soon have to shut down after the Toledo City Plan Commission voted Thursday to recommend their special-use permits be revoked. The commission’s recommendation will go before Toledo City Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., and that committee will make its recommendation to the full city council for a vote. District council members made the plan commission aware of the two sites after receiving numerous complaints from residents.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Keeping Ohio kids safe from the coronavirus

The day many parents have been anxiously waiting for is here. Children 5-11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency-use authorization Tuesday evening for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Vaccines previously were approved to be administered only to children age 12 and older.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo library computers, network hit in “targeted cybersecurity incident”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Patrons of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system may have noticed a problem logging onto public computers this week. Representatives from the library confirmed in a news release Tuesday morning that the library computers were subject to a “targeted cybersecurity incident” that took them offline. The...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy