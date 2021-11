CT Dreamcast Restoration is a mod for Crazy Taxi , created by CookieplMonster. If you end up enjoying this mod please consider supporting it’s author through Patreon. This plugin for Crazy Taxi restores the original licensed brands from the Arcade and Dreamcast versions. The original version of the mod was made by Alexvgz and involved replacing textures; after some investigation I found a way to restore brands by editing the code instead. This has also allowed for complete restorations of FILA and Pizza Hut logos, and for a restoration of FILA as a possible customer destination - unlike other licensed brands, FILA was not only made unmarked, but also made unreachable by customers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO