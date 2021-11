Formula 1 Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko reveals Max Verstappen has lost over 50 points in his intense championship rivalry with Lewis Hamilton this season. It is well known that although Verstappen has largely sustained success this F1 season, there have been a few races wherein fortune did not favor the Dutchman all so much. Marko knows this and reveals that the British, Azerbaijan, and Hungarian Grand Prixs are a few examples of where Verstappen should have scored more points. Helmut also notes that they have been lucky in some situations as well that have helped with Max’s lead on Lewis thus far.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO