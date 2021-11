It’s got a sunny, balmy climate year-round and dozens of beaches. There’s a terrific dining scene, the lively Gaslamp Quarter in downtown and world-famous attractions such as the San Diego Zoo. San Diego certainly lives up to its moniker “America’s finest city.” The eighth-largest metropolis in the USA is appealingly laid-back given its sheer size, perhaps due to the high surfer count – and ensuing vibe. California is car territory, but you’ll want to be still for some of your holiday. If you’re looking to leave your wheels somewhere safe, hotels with parking in San Diego are as reliable as they’re relaxing – book one with Culture Trip right here.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO