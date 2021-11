Coming off four days of rest, the Senators will visit the Stars for their first game stateside in over a year-and-a-half. Since defeating the Stars on the 17th, the Sens have thrice clutched defeat from the jaws of victory in frustrating fashion on home ice so maybe some time on the road will cure what ails this team spiritually. The Stars meanwhile have gone 2-1-1 with three overtime decisions since visiting Ottawa earlier this month. Something’s gotta give in this match-up as Ottawa has the better offensive numbers this season while Dallas has played better defensively (stats below).

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO