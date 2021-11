Microsoft is seemingly working on an all-new "Microsoft Loop" application according to an image uploaded by Twitter user FireCube. Although we are speculating here, the new app, from what we can make out", seems to be a workspace collaboration app where multiple users might be able to interact inside it during workplace team meetings or similar collaborative sessions. However, information is absolutely non-existent about it at this point and Loop could be something different entirely.

