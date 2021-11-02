CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How Denver Orr Feels – SLC Premiere Week Wrap Up

By Mark Clavin
Snowboard Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremiere season has been in full swing across the country, and after a year of missed events, some are deciding that online premieres aren’t going to cut it. There is still plenty of risk involved around Covid (we just hit 5,000,000 deaths worldwide), but as vaccination levels rise and state parameters...

snowboardmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
munaluchi

Royal Wedding Bliss in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal wedding bliss in Atlanta, Georgia has elegant décor, a gold and white color palette, and so much love!. Justin and Derrick’s nuptials were everything they could have dreamed of and more. “Many people described our wedding as a movie production,” Justin says. And as a wedding planner himself, Justin...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Storm with Potential Tropical Traits Eyes Florida and the Southeast

A severe storm over the Gulf of Mexico packs up gusty winds and flood risks across much of Florida and the Southeast this Friday evening, AccuWeather reports. Florida rain is expected to soak up regions which are typically dry in this month of the year, while threats of coastal hazards were issued to the Southeast as the storm develops, with potential to become a tropical storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuckerberg
Variety

Roddy Ricch Pledges Astroworld Earnings to Festival Victims’ Families; Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service to ‘Loved Ones’

Roddy Ricch has pledged his earnings from this year’s edition of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival to the families of those involved in “the incident” that left eight concertgoers dead on Friday evening. “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” the rapper wrote in his Instagram stories on Saturday. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston” Ricch requested that families of those involved in the tragedy contact Shawn Holiday, a member of his management team. Holiday served as the co-head of urban music at Columbia Records. He is also part of...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Vacationing Minnesotan Caught In Middle Of Drug War At Cancun Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Utah Home Revealed To Be Located Only 4 Minutes From Daughter, Aspyn, Following Public Split From Kody Brown

OK - 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Slams Meri On Estranged Couple's 30th Anniversary. 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Slams Meri On Estranged Couple's 30th Anniversary. Sister Wives star Christine Brown packed up her things and moved into a luxurious Utah duplex with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely, shortly before publicly announcing her split from husband, Kody Brown.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slc#Appalachia#Pittsburgh#Covid#Ig
CBS San Francisco

Watch: Brazen San Francisco Vehicle Smash And Grabs Captured On Video

SAN FRANCICSO (CBS SF) — Even with a police crackdown and rewards being offered the surge in San Francisco smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries continues with the videos being posted on social media nearly every day. Sophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu she was in town for the Outside Lands music festival on Nov. 1 when she videotaped a brazen vehicle break in at Hyde/North Point. She was shocked and frightened. FISHERMAN’S WHARF SMASH & GRABSophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, shared this video w me of a smash-and-grab she witnessed in broad daylight on 11/1 at Hyde/North Point....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Chappelle, Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis had some special visitors stop by some iconic spots this weekend. Comedian Dave Chappelle swung by the Electric Fetus to pick up some vinyl, and of course, went straight for Prince’s “Welcome 2 America” album. The photo, posted to Instagram, was taken by photographer Mathieu Bitton, who has been working with Chappelle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathieu Bitton (@candytman) Chappelle also swung by the Lotus restaurant in Loring Park for a special meal. Pop singer Justin Bieber was there, too. Chappelle was at Target Center taping a Netflix special this weekend. Bieber reportedly performed during the show. WCCO’s Reg Chapman can confirm the pictures are real, since he met Bieber and took a picture. Kanye, Bieber, Chappelle, @RegChapman – quite a weekend for spotting celebs in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/4Rd3e253fr — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) November 8, 2021   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Variety

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston Leaves 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Friday Night Crowd Panic

Tragedy struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival as crowd surges during his Friday night headlining set left 8 dead and over 300 injured, according to Houston officials. 50,000 fans attended the show, which led to a surge during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reports. At a press conference following the concert, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña clarified the timeline. He said that at 9 p.m. the crowd began surging forward during Scott’s set as there was panic and people running for safety. At that point, Scott paused the show several times to ask security to help...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy