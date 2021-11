Richard D. James, aka Aphex Twin, had already achieved a prolific career by 1996. He was only 26 years old, releasing music from other artists while co-running Rephlex Records, and signed to Warp Records with several releases of his own under his belt. He had two music videos that received airplay on MTV and had his music featured in television advertisements. His popularity was going to blow up even more only a year later. Aphex Twin’s fame would be boosted by the release of 1997’s Come to Daddy EP and one of a handful of experimental music videos directed by Chris Cunningham. James had more than enough music to keep the public’s attention as well as himself entertained. “That’s practically all I do every day, just make music, so I got loads of it,” James told MTV. “It’ll never all come out. It’s too much.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO