CEO of MyExpatTaxes, the leading US expat tax software trusted by thousands of Americans living abroad. Once you reach a certain threshold of income as a U.S. citizen abroad, you’ll need to file U.S. taxes. Not only that, but if you have had a certain amount of assets in a foreign financial account, you may need to file an FBAR (Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts).

INCOME TAX ・ 3 HOURS AGO