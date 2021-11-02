CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers develop 5D optical data storage method that can preserve up to 500TB per disc

By Jeremy Gray
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptica has announced that researchers at the University of Southampton in the UK have developed a fast, efficient laser-writing method for producing high-density nanostructures in silica glass. Per Optica, the high-density nanostructures can be used for long-term five-dimensional (5D) optical data storage that is more than 10,000 times denser than Blu-Ray...

