Yes, the Braves just won the World Series, but if you know anything about Alex Anthopoulos, he never sleeps. We’ve already seen a few moves made around the league, which will only ramp up as the days go by. I wouldn’t be surprised if some Braves moves even became official within the next week, and perhaps it will involve one of their pending unrestricted free agents.

