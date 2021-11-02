CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary Producer Price Inflation Slows; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

Hungary’s producer price inflation eased in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The producer price index rose 14.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 14.4 percent increase August. The development...

