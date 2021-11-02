VA Beach Pastor Among 17 Arrested For Soliciting Minors Online

Photo: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office

A Virginia Beach pastor was among 17 men arrested in connection to a sting run by Chesterfield Police Special Victims Detectives in which the suspects "believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms."

WTKR reports John D. Blanchard , 51, was the oldest suspect charged with felony solicitation of prostitution in relation to the investigation. Blanchard, who is listed as a pastor on the website for Rock Church International off Kempsville Road, was also charged with use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, as was the case for most of the other suspects, who ranged from ages 24 to 51.

"During the two-day operation, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email to WTKR . "[The men] communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."

Police released the following information about the suspects arrested to WTKR :

WTKR said Rock Church it didn't have enough information to make a statement about Blanchard's arrest when reached for comment at the time of publication on Monday (November 1).