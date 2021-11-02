CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA Beach Pastor Among 17 Arrested For Soliciting Minors Online

By Jason Hall
 6 days ago
Photo: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office

A Virginia Beach pastor was among 17 men arrested in connection to a sting run by Chesterfield Police Special Victims Detectives in which the suspects "believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms."

WTKR reports John D. Blanchard , 51, was the oldest suspect charged with felony solicitation of prostitution in relation to the investigation. Blanchard, who is listed as a pastor on the website for Rock Church International off Kempsville Road, was also charged with use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, as was the case for most of the other suspects, who ranged from ages 24 to 51.

"During the two-day operation, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email to WTKR . "[The men] communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."

Police released the following information about the suspects arrested to WTKR :

  • John D. Blanchard, 51, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Carlos Angel-Valesquez , 27, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution
  • Jonathan M. Austin , 36, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Daniel E. Boyd Jr. , 38, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Nelson D.R. Dudley , 34, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • James D. Eades , 42, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Michael C. Hall , 50, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Ricardo A. Hinojosa Gonzalez , 43, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution
  • Christopher P. Kendrick , 50, of Louisa, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Franklin E. Martinez-Parada , 39, of Grasonville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Gabriel Medrano Flores , 49, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Efren Mojica Yepiz , 30, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Joshua P. Morris , 28, of Prince George, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Craig T. Moulden , 27, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Danzel M. Roland , 30, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Sergio A. Terceros Zambrana , 24, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution
  • Taurean R. Thomas , 26, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

WTKR said Rock Church it didn't have enough information to make a statement about Blanchard's arrest when reached for comment at the time of publication on Monday (November 1).

