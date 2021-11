New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote a scathing review of Eleven Madison Park's new vegan menu. The restaurant announced an animal-free policy in May. Wells writes, "Almost none of the main ingredients taste quite like themselves in the 10-course, $335 menu the restaurant unwrapped this June after a 15-month pandemic hiatus. Some are so obviously standing in for meat or fish that you almost feel sorry for them."

