Brock Collection's First Bridal Collection Is Pure Romance

By now you've probably heard the term NFT, but maybe you're not entirely sure what it's all about? Or what those three letters even stand for? NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a kind of digital contract that verifies ownership of something. NFTs can be "attached" to digital assets like art or fashion, and allow them to be sold or transferred. When NFTs are sold, the creator of that asset receives commissions from every sale, creating a new marketplace for brands and artists to make money off of their digital designs. (In some cases a lot of it.) In March, a piece of digital artwork by Beeple was sold at Christie's in an online auction for a whopping $69.3 million.

