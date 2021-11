Is Tyler Labine leaving New Amsterdam and his character of Iggy Frome following Tuesday night’s new episode? The show definitely wanted you to worry. Ever since the end of this past season, Iggy has shied away from seeing patients following some of his own trauma. He feels as though he’s not ready, and that getting back into sessions would only cause him to hurt people rather than help. He loved his patients, and that’s what made this whole situation so complicated. It was never about him being altogether resistant to the idea of him doing a certain job. He was trying to just think about what was right for the people he was meant to care for week in and week out.

