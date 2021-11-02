CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party is turning to a ballot of its entire membership to choose a new...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”. Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners.
U.S. POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Germany’s Angela Merkel leaves behind much unfinished business

German Chancellor Angela Merkel accomplished much but leaves Germany’s toughest challenges for her likely successor, Socialist Democrat Olaf Scholz. Merkel handled crises well, helping hold Europe together through the global financial upheaval, sovereign debt meltdowns in southern Europe and Ireland, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East refugee crisis.
EUROPE
The Independent

German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

Germany’s Social Democrats the country’s main center-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders. The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69 year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he won’t be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month. The Social Democrats have been led by the left-leaning duo of Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken since 2019 when they defeated a rival...
ELECTIONS
pbs.org

Germany’s Angela Merkel urges countries to put price on carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armin Laschet
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

Greek president to Germany's Merkel: Greece often felt alone

Greece’s often-strained relations in past years with European economic powerhouse Germany took center stage in a meeting in Athens Friday between outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece’s president. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was Merkel’s first official meeting during her visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her 16-year tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe.“There were times of difficulty and tension,” Sakellaropoulou told Merkel, referring to their two countries’ relations. “The financial crisis that many countries of Europe faced put mainly Greece, which was called on to pay a heavy price, in a difficult position. It was an...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Germany’s Merkel visits post-crisis Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Greece for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Merkel landed Thursday on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, pitting it against a far stronger adversary and eventually to a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany. Greek-German relations were often thorny in past years, particularly during Greece’s decade-long financial crisis. Germany was the largest single contributor to international bailouts for Greece, but also the main driver behind the austerity imposed to secure them.
EUROPE
WNMT AM 650

Germany’s Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday. Merkel has also invited her likely successor Olaf Scholz to join the bilateral discussions with other countries’...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#A New Beginning#Berlin#Ap#Cdu
Shore News Network

Merkel looks on as Germany’s newly elected parliament convenes

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel watched from a visitors’ gallery on Tuesday as a new, more diverse and younger parliament elected a woman from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) as parliamentary president. Merkel, 67, who did not stand for re-election in the national ballot on Sept. 26...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel took a step closer to political retirement Tuesday after receiving her formal dismissal certificate from the post of chancellor after 16 years in office, though she will lead a caretaker government until her successor is sworn in. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel to Attend World Climate Conference in Glasgow

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Glasgow to take part in the World Climate Conference there from Oct. 31, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday. He added the German environment minister will attend the event as well, and details will be announced later. (Reporting by...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

The Czech Republic gained a new government on Monday after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country's parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal.A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition dubbed Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote.Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN - a group of mayors - which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.The new partnership will hold a 108-seat majority in the the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
neworleanssun.com

New Czech Government To 'Review' Relations With Russia

Five Czech parties have signed a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government following the country's parliamentary elections last month, vowing to anchor foreign policy to the European Union and NATO, while putting relations with Russia and China 'under review.'. Petr Fiala, 57, of the Civic Democratic Party is slated...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
wcn247.com

Bangladesh ruling party set to win vote boycotted by rivals

SREENAGAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is holding a series of local elections to choose representatives at the village level amid a boycott by the country’s largest opposition party. The ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all but certain to win Thursday’s election for over 800 rural councils. In the first phase of elections for 204 councils in June, 148 candidates from the ruling party won and the rest went to independents. Analysts say it’s an opportunity for the ruling party to consolidate its position ahead of the next general elections slated for 2023, despite allegations of vote rigging and manipulation that marred previous votes in 2014 and 2018.
ASIA
FOX40

Poland tells doctors: Ailing women have abortion rights

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Health Ministry issued instructions Sunday to doctors confirming that it is legal to terminate a pregnancy when the woman’s health or life is in danger, a directive that comes amid apparent confusion over a new restriction to the country’s abortion law. The document addressed to obstetricians comes in reaction to […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WLNS

Palestinians, Israel spar over US mission in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinians on Sunday slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, a move that would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no room in Jerusalem for another American […]
WORLD
wcn247.com

Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judicial authorities have reportedly banned a newspaper for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid on Monday, after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line” on Saturday. The graphic resembled an earlier image of Khamenei writing on a piece of paper with his left hand, a prominent ring on one of his fingers. His right has been paralyzed since a 1981 bombing. Advocacy group say local journalists in Iran routinely face government harassment and arrest.
ADVOCACY
wcn247.com

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's interior ministry has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month. The rally triggered clashes that killed six policemen and four demonstrators. Authorities said on Monday that Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party was no longer outlawed. The ban was lifted late Sunday. This follows an agreement reached last week between the government and TLP that the party would halt its march to Islamabad. The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital. TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy