CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three killed and 16 injured in blast near Kabul hospital, medics say

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity residents had reported two explosions in the area, along with the sound of gunfire. Six attackers set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital and tried to enter the facility but were eventually pushed back by Taliban guards, an official with the Taliban-run...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Seven killed and 16 wounded in IS attack on Kabul hospital

Among the dead were three women, a child, and three Taliban guards, an official said. Militants from so-called Islamic State (IS) set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official has said. The incident is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

More than 20 killed in attack on Kabul military hospital

More than 20 people have been killed and at least 16 injured in a gun and bomb assault on a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul. Attackers targeted the 400-bed Sardar Daud Khan hospital starting with two massive explosions outside the building, officials said. Gunmen then broke into the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Military Hospital#Medics#Islamic#The Defence Ministry
wtvbam.com

In Kabul children’s hospital, medics struggle with staff shortages

KABUL (Reuters) – In Kabul’s main children’s hospital, the crumbling of Afghanistan’s health system is reflected in the eyes of exhausted staff as they eke out fast-diminishing stocks of medicines. As crowds of mothers and sick children fill waiting rooms in the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, medical staff are squeezing...
WORLD
AFP

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

A massive fireball sparked by a fuel tanker explosion killed 98 people in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, the West African country's disaster management agency said on Saturday. The National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that 98 deaths had been recorded so far and "92 survivors are currently admitted to various hospitals in Freetown".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Syria: Israeli missiles hit Damascus suburbs wounding troops

BEIRUT — Syria's air defenses responded Saturday to missiles fired from Israel toward suburbs of the capital Damascus, wounding two soldiers, the Syrian military said. Syria's state news agency SANA quoted a statement by an unnamed military official who said the air defenses shot down several incoming surface-to-surface missiles from northern Israel just before noon, which also caused damage in the area.
MILITARY
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Riot Suspect Evan Neumann Claims Asylum in Belarus After Fleeing FBI

A California man who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for allegedly attacking police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has claimed asylum in the former Soviet republic of Belarus. Evan Neumann, 48, was charged in July on six separate counts, including assaulting officers and violent entry, after being identified from footage of the storming of Congress. But by then he had already sold his house in the Bay Area and fled to Europe, initially hiding out in Ukraine before deciding to cross over into Belarus—often described as “Europe’s last dictatorship.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Guatemalan police find 54 Haitian migrants in truck trailer

Police in Guatemala have found 54 Haitian migrants, including 14 children, traveling toward Mexico in a truck trailer with the hope of reaching the United States, officials said Tuesday. Scores of Haitians have arrived in Central America trying to reach the United States, adding to the already large numbers of people from the region also looking for a brighter future there.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy