Morris Returns, But Sounders Held to 1-1 Draw With Galaxy

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution would have loved to have finished off their historic 2021 regular season with another win. Instead, they settled for one heck of a celebration inside Gillette Stadium. The Revs closed out their regular season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF, but that did not rain on their Supporters’ Shield celebration after the match. Players gathered on the field to lift the Supporters’ Shield in front of fans for the first time, and it did not disappoint. There was a season-high 31,365 fans in attendance on Sunday, and the majority of them stuck...

MLS ・ 20 HOURS AGO