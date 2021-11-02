Cool And Fun Facts To Help Become The Lord Of All Trivia

• We will soon be saying goodbye to another month; the weather is giving us a preview of what’s to come. I have noticed that people are getting firewood in preparation — we have the cold rain and wind, soon the snowflakes. I will admit I love the first snow of the season, and I remember Curtie and I taking the boys trick or treating one year in the snow. Hopefully that will not happen this year.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO