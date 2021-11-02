CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cool And Fun Facts To Help Become The Lord Of All Trivia

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world is big and complex and bursting with things to learn. We could learn them, but...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bored Panda

50 ‘Weird History’ Facts That History And Trivia Lovers Might Find Interesting (New Pics)

If it ain’t weird, interesting, and enlightening, it ain’t got any place on the Weird History Twitter page. Home to nearly 177k adoring fans, the Weird History project embodies the best aspects of education in the digital age: make it short, make it precise, and make it fun. Throw in some spot-on illustrations and boom! You’ve made yourself popular with fact-lovers all over the globe.
VISUAL ART
963xke.com

Fun Facts and Strange News

Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. There have been 1,994 people elected to the U.S. Senate in history, and only 11 are Black. Eight were elected in the past 30 years . . . seven Democrats and one Republican: South Carolina’s Tim Scott.
U.K.
therecorderonline.com

4-H activities fun for all; get ready for cool Halloween

• We will soon be saying goodbye to another month; the weather is giving us a preview of what’s to come. I have noticed that people are getting firewood in preparation — we have the cold rain and wind, soon the snowflakes. I will admit I love the first snow of the season, and I remember Curtie and I taking the boys trick or treating one year in the snow. Hopefully that will not happen this year.
SOCIETY
greaterlongisland.com

Some fun facts on authentic, Michigan-style fudge from Kilwins Patchogue

The global fudge community knows very well that the world’s best fudge comes from the resort towns of northernmost Michigan. The art of making it was perfected there in the late 19th century. And that’s also exactly where the first Kilwins fudge shop opened in 1947. Today, with a location...
PATCHOGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Beer
KTEM NewsRadio

20 Fun Facts About Halloween

1. Halloween originated from a Celtic festival Samhain, that was held on October 31st, the eve of the beginning of their new year. The Celtic believed the dead would return that night so they would light bonfires and dress in costume to ward off ghosts. 2. The Irish brought Halloween...
FESTIVAL
lostcoastoutpost.com

These Fun and Cool People Have a Flippin’ Blast Taking Care of the Trails, and You Can Join Them and Be Fun and Cool Too

The Volunteer Trail Steward (VTS) program started 11 years ago on the Hammond Trail and has since expanded to have a presence at nine locations. In the year ending in July, 754 community members contributed more than 3,600 hours to maintaining, removing graffiti and invasive species, collecting trash, and improving trails through the VTS program. This October, the Humboldt Trails Council Board of Directors attended six workdays and distributed breakfast burritos, fruit, coffee, and pastries to the volunteers. In addition, people like Supervisor Steve Madrone, Eureka Mayor Susan Seeman, and Arcata’s Director of Environmental Services Emily Sinkhorn came to express their appreciation for the work of the VTS program.
EUREKA, CA
Vox

Playdates are ruining all the fun

It’s become a time-honored tradition in certain segments of American society: two families cross-reference their respective calendars to find a spot free of school or soccer or other obligations. On the appointed day, one child travels to the other’s house, typically accompanied by a parent. The children build a Lego village or glue googly eyes on felt or participate in some other ostensibly wholesome activity. Snacks are consumed. The parents, meanwhile, hang out and complain lightly about their children or spouses, stopping periodically to intervene in tantrums or boredom or failures of sharing.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
whimsicalwonderlandweddings.com

Fun & Happy York Bar Wedding With Cool Bridal Denim Jacket

Hannah and Ian (AKA Lofty) had the most awesome 1331 York wedding, which was modern, cool and fun. Their day was held in winter in the historic location of York, right in the heart of the city. This meant transport wasn’t an issue and created a really relaxed atmosphere. Hannah...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Columbian

Fancy More Fun Feline Facts?

Facts, fun and fanciful, some purr-haps familiar, others new – for the feline fancier in all of you:. Genetically, if somewhat surprisingly, a domestic cat is 95.6% tiger!. Although humans have 206 bones in our bodies, cats have, on average, 244 in theirs. The number ranges between 230 and 250 depending on the length of their tails and how many toes they have.
ANIMALS
CatTime

Cat Facts: Fun Trivia About Tortoiseshell Cats With ‘Torti-tude’

If you've come looking for facts about totally terrific tortoiseshell cats, you're in the right place! Torties are sweet, lovable felines with a feisty side that's sure to keep you on your toes. Here are a few facts you may not know about tortoiseshell cats with torti-tude. The post Cat Facts: Fun Trivia About Tortoiseshell Cats With ‘Torti-tude’ appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
kibskbov.com

Fun Fact . . . Most Popular Halloween Candy

As reported on KIBS/KBOV News, the most popular 2021 Halloween candy purchased for Trick or Treaters in California was Kit Kat bars. For our listeners in Western Nevada, you purchased M&M’s more than other candy. Interesting . . . . the Halloween candy preferences state-by-state.
LIFESTYLE
Big Frog 104

25 Of The Most Fascinating Upstate NY Trivia Facts & Stories

Upstate New York is a treasure trove of interesting facts, trivia, and amazing stories. This is a list of 25 of the best ones. Some you may have heard of, but I'll bet most of these will leave you scratching your head. They involve famous personalities, curiosities of historical nature, weird happenings, strange roadside oddities, and obscure trivia. Are they all big news items? Of course not. But you will have to admit, they all are pretty fascinating!
POLITICS
WBKR

Put Your Thinking Caps on for a Fun Trivia Night in Owensboro

Okay, so you may not ever have the chance to win 38 consecutive episodes of Jeopardy! like Matt Amodio recently did, but here's your chance to show off your brain power in front of your friends and neighbors. The Center, Owensboro-Daviess County's community resource hub, is getting ready to host at fun trivia night fundraiser at Brew Bridge.
OWENSBORO, KY
Sioux City Journal

Watch 21 Golden Retriever puppies encounter a sprinkler for the first time

How do 21 puppies beat the heat? Play in a sprinkler of course! These beautiful pups came from Overlook Goldens, in Sherman, Connecticut. At 6 weeks old, these little ones are enjoying their freedom and the thrill of new experiences. Their cuteness will leave you smiling all day! Story Produced By OnlyGood TV.
ANIMALS
Eye On Annapolis

Choosing the Perfect Doll for a Holiday Gift

Soon we will begin one of the most anticipated times of the year for most people, the Holiday season! But there will be a problem. The problem comes when we are stumped on what to give that special someone. Here are some thoughts for you; perhaps some you had not even considered!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy