Burnley boss Sean Dyche has stressed the Clarets will head to “super power” Chelsea this weekend with causing another upset at Stamford Bridge very much in mind.Dyche’s men memorably kicked off their 2017-18 Premier League season by winning 3-2 at Chelsea, the reigning champions at the time.The teams face each other on Saturday with the Blues top of the table, while Burnley are 18th, having only registered their first win of the campaign last weekend, a 3-1 win against Brentford.Dyche, whose men have lost six of seven meetings with Chelsea since the August 2017 game, said at his pre-match press...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO