CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Butker Hits Go-ahead FG With 1:07 Left as KC Beats Giants

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker hit a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and the Kansas City...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Giants: AA writer predictions for Week 8

If you were hoping for a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs to gather their thoughts and recollect before moving forward into any more turnover-laden games, this is about as good as you get. The real bye comes during Thanksgiving week for the Chiefs, but that’s likely to be too late in the season if K.C. cannot turn things around before then. They’re already at a tipping point.
NFL
FanSided

What channel is the KC Chiefs vs. New York Giants game on?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot more on the line than their opponents in Week 8. For the New York Giants, there’s very little in the way of expectations for Monday Night Football. It’s a chance for a young team to come out and give another team their best efforts in the hope of showing further growth while also knowing this year is primarily about building a future foundation toward something sustainable under head coach Joe Judge.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

New York Giants visit KC Chiefs with significant injury concerns

Every team is dealing with injuries, but the New York Giants are suffering one loss after another on the same side of the ball—on offense. Taken together, it’s a frustrating scenario for Daniel Jones, who has lost most of his playmakers in his second season, thereby stunting his growth (or at least failing to showcase his ceiling).
NFL
Henry County Daily Herald

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slip past Giants on late FG

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to two fourth-quarter field goals Monday, overcoming an uneven performance to help deliver a 20-17 home victory over the New York Giants. Unable to connect on deep routes against the Giants' two-deep safeties, Mahomes often settled for shorter options but proved inconsistent, passing...
NFL
chatsports.com

Upset in KC was oh so close for Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Or so it seemed. How else do you describe just how close the Giants were to pulling off a major upset of the two-time defending AFC champions … on the road … on Monday night football … with their season on the line?. Darnay Holmes had...
NFL
LJWORLD

Chiefs hold off Giants on Harrison Butker field goal with 1:07 to play

Patrick Mahomes lamented two more turnovers and Chiefs coach Andy Reid a multitude of penalties, and just about everyone that stepped out of the Kansas City locker room vowed to turn around what’s been a disappointing season. It almost sounded as if they’d lost to the Giants on Monday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fg#Kc Beats Giants#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants
kmaland.com

NFL (11/1): Butker's late field goal sends Chiefs past Giants

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs used a late field goal from Harrison Butker to beat the Giants 20-17. Butker's game-winner came from 34-yards with 1:12 left after an offsides penalty wiped out a potential Giants interception. The win came despite two turnovers from the Chiefs (4-4) offense. Patrick Mahomes tossed for...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Edge Daniel Jones, Giants on Late Harrison Butker FG

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a win, and they got one Monday. Kansas City defeated the New York Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium and bounced back from a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in the process. Patrick Mahomes overcame some early struggles and directed two drives that ended in Harrison Butker field goals after falling behind in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Giants rapid reaction: KC ‘manages’ Monday Night Football win

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, in the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football. “Managed” happens to be the key word of the evening, which is a problem given Kansas City’s Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations — and the aspirations of their opponent, who at this stage, would call it a successful season with eight wins. While the result is admittedly better than what could have been a much darker alternative, the truth of the matter is that the remainder of the Chiefs’ schedule includes no more lowly NFC East teams they can beat up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: 100-1 shot hits; Raiders-Giants prop grades

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Raiders at the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
210
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy