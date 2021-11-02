CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Not Worried at All' - Chelsea Fans React to Antonio Conte Being Named as Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to news that former Blue Antonio Conte has been announced as the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

The Italian was confirmed as the new Spurs boss on Tuesday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction.

Here's how the Blues reacted:

One user declared that the appointment did not worry him as Tottenham's squad is a 'bunch of individuals'.

Other fans also believe that Conte will not succeed at Spurs, citing Jose Mourinho's time at the club, where he did not lift a trophy.

Several fans understand the Italian's decision to join Chelsea's rivals, after his sacking a few years ago.

However, other fans have been more concerned as they believe Conte can bring titles to Tottenham.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Manchester City back in for Harry Kane after all, as Antonio Conte eyes a new striker for Tottenham Hotspur

It was the transfer saga that dominated the summer - but Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could well move to Manchester City in January. The England captain was the subject of rumours over the summer with Pep Guardiola eyeing a new striker in the absence of Sergio Aguero. Daniel Levy at Tottenham reportedly demanded £150m for his talisman, with City refusing to agree to such a deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea legend mocks Tottenham Hotspur over Antonio Conte appointment

Former Chelsea star Marcel Desailly has had a laugh at Tottenham Hotspur's expense, following their announcement of Antonio Conte as their manager. Tottenham were mocked in some circles for their hiring of the Italian, following a 16-game stint in which Nuno Espirito Santo managed the club, with some choosing to take aim at the short-termism currently employed at Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as both Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte try to turn around their respective sides’ poor form in very different circumstances.The Spaniard enjoyed a strong start after joining the Blues in a shock move this summer but has seen his team lose their last three Premier League fixtures in a row, including shipping five at home to Watford in an atrocious collapse at the end of the second half in front of a livid home crowd.Follow Everton vs Tottenham LIVEConte meanwhile is taking charge of his first game in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Italian#Spurs
CNN

Antonio Conte named new Tottenham Hotspur coach

(CNN) — Antonio Conte has been named as Tottenham Hotspur's new coach on a contract until the summer of 2023 with the option to extend, the North London club announced in a statement on Tuesday. The Italian's appointment comes just a day after Spurs dispensed with the services of Nuno...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what could be a crucial fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future. The under-pressure United manager clung to his job after defeat by Liverpool and saw one direct threat to his position in Antonio Conte instead join Tottenham. However, although a 2-2 draw at Atalanta during the week kept United in pole position to reach the Champions League knockout stages, it did little to soothe concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet another last-gasp goal. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityCity thrashed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Tottenham fans react as Antonio Conte's announcement is hilariously deleted after mistake

Tottenham have finally confirmed Antonio Conte as their new manager, but only after hilariously going too early with their announcement and subsequently deleting the post. With fans anticipating the enticing news of the new appointment, pictures of Conte holding a Tottenham shirt began to circulate around social media, after the club announced the news via 'Twitter for Advertisers', with the post getting just 387 likes in an hour due to the mistake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.FootballJack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith No1 will ever compare 💙❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.Good morning to everyone, especially @BernardoCSilva 😉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/eF4vqpAtrP— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2021Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.😄 Have a great Sunday, Clarets!#UTC pic.twitter.com/Smw4H21eof— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 7, 2021A...
SOCCER
SkySports

Antonio Conte appointed Tottenham head coach: He must be given free rein, says Jamie Redknapp

Antonio Conte must be given free rein as head coach by Tottenham, while the Italian's top priority should be getting Harry Kane firing again, says Jamie Redknapp. Nuno was sacked by Tottenham on Monday, less than five months after taking charge of the north London club, and Conte signed an 18-month contract, with the option to extend, to replace the Portuguese on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
461
Followers
4K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy