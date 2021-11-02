CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Woman Discovers Bead That Was Stuck in Her Nose for 20 Years

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I saw @hannah.lham's viral TikTok about recovering a 20 year old bead from deep inside her sinuses, I thought for sure it was a hoax. How can a baby stick a plastic...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bead#Childhood Memory#Hoax#Tiktok
People

34-Year-Old Zip Line Operator Falls 70 Feet to Ground, Dies After Trying to Save Stuck Woman

A zip line worker from Southern California died on Monday, two days after he fell dozens of feet while trying to help a customer out of their harness. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office, 34-year-old Joaquin Romero died of multiple "blunt force injuries" he sustained while working on the receiving platform of a zip line on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in Pauma Valley on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Should I Date a Man Who Vows He’ll Leave Me Penniless When He Dies?

Recently I met a man I liked. Unfortunately, he's divorced with five kids. His kids live in a different state far away. On our first date, he made it clear that he is very wealthy and that when he dies, all his money is going to his children. I immediately got turned off. It just didn't sound right. He broke the family unit that included five children, invited someone new in (me), and said, when I die, you'll have to get a blanket and sleep outside, basically. I feel that’s wrong.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy