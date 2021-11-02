Woman Discovers Bead That Was Stuck in Her Nose for 20 Years

Recently I met a man I liked. Unfortunately, he's divorced with five kids. His kids live in a different state far away. On our first date, he made it clear that he is very wealthy and that when he dies, all his money is going to his children. I immediately got turned off. It just didn't sound right. He broke the family unit that included five children, invited someone new in (me), and said, when I die, you'll have to get a blanket and sleep outside, basically. I feel that’s wrong.

