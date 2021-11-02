CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reports: Simmons not accepting Sixers' help with off-court problems

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpnJj_0ckCAcU100

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons does not appear to be accepting help from the team to better mentally prepare him for the already-underway 2021-22 season.

Both ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia report the "frustration" the team has toward the continuing situation with Simmons.

KYW Newsradio reached out to a team representative about the ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, and a Sixers representative responded that there was no new information to provide at that time.

According to ESPN, Simmons has been using resources from the players' union for his mental health, dating back to the summer. However, he evidently hasn't told the Sixers how that's going. Those close to Simons say updates will come when he is comfortable.

The team has been treating Simmons for back complaints, and coach Doc Rivers said last weekend that Simmons has been engaged.

All this comes as Sixers fans let their desires be well-known at Monday's 113-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We want Lillard!" they chanted.

Blazers star Damian Lillard was in town for, what is now, his one regular season trip to Wells Fargo Center.

Lillard, who is under contract for four more years with a player option in 2024, according to Spotrac , seemed to appreciate the admiration, but he made it clear that his focus is with Portland.

"I'm 10 toes in Rip City," Lillard said.

The 31-year-old Lillard is off to a very slow start this season, averaging only 18.6 points per game through seven games. His slump was evident last night as he shot only 7-20 from the floor.

It should also be noted that Lillard's backcourt mate, Lehigh University alum CJ McCollum, would be an intriguing potential trade acquisition as well for the Sixers, but it's clear fans were cheering and chanting for Lillard last night.

Presumably, acquiring Lillard in a trade would require dealing Simmons — and some draft capital, another player, or both.

When asked before Monday night's game if there has been progress with Simmons since this past Saturday, Rivers said, "Same stuff. I don't know if you call it progress or not. Definitely more shooting and more work today for sure. This is the most that I saw him working by far."

Simmons was suspended for the first game of the season due to conduct detrimental to the team after Rivers sent him home from practice because, it seemed to Rivers, Simmons didn't want to do what everyone else on the team was doing. Prior to the second game — the home opener — several reports indicated Simmons informed the team he was not mentally ready to play to his expectations , and he needed more time.

TNT reported last Tuesday that Simmons was working out with the team, receiving professional help and getting treatment on his back.

Reporters saw Simmons riding an exercise bicycle briefly after the conclusion of Saturday's shootaround.

Saturday night, Rivers said he doesn't know what will go into determining when Simmons returns. Rivers explained his job is to coach the players available, "and then believe that the guys who are on the team will play someday."

Rivers added Saturday, "I don't get caught up in all the stuff. The clutter, I guess when can say it is. I try to stay out of that as much as I can."

The head coach shared that he does speak with Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, "quite a bit, but it's more on a personal level."

Rivers did say Saturday night that Simmons has been engaged.

Jay Sorgi contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Ben Simmons Returning to the 76ers Is Quite Funny

Ben Simmons is back, baby! Where has he been for the first few weeks of Philadelphia 76ers training camp? Uh, don't worry about it! Just know that he's back and you found out around the same time the Sixers did. So Ben Simmons is back and the communication has obviously...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Kyw Newsradio#Espn#Ramonashelburne#Espnnba#Wells Fargo Center#Nbcsphilly#Nbakrell
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Philadelphia Sports Nation

With No Ben Simmons, the Sixers Need Another Point Guard

Forget all of Ben Simmons’ off the court antics. On the court, he is one of the best in the league at creating offense for his teammates. Through just a few games this season, it has been apparent how much the Sixers’ offense needs a true point guard. Tyrese Maxey can help, but he cannot do it all by himself.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

ANOTHER SIXERS WIN, AND BEN SIMMONS IS LOOKING LIKE A FOOL!

The Sixers won another game last night with a thinned-out line-up: Tobias Harris (COVID), Danny Green (hammy) and Ben Simmons (head case) were all missing. And yet Philly won again. Proving again that they are better off without crybaby Simmons. And that their bench is about five times better than...
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Two superstars to keep tabs on for Ben Simmons trade

The good news for the Philadelphia 76ers is that Ben Simmons is changing his mentality for the better. With that being written the Sixers front office shouldn’t be ready to take Simmons off the trade market. It should be made clear, that the 76ers’ president of basketball operation Daryl Morey...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Current Ben Simmons Situation With Sixers Continues to Trend in Right Direction

Looking back a few months, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a predicament no franchise wants to find themselves in. One of their young cornerstones was no longer happy with his situation and had sights set on a change of scenery. All summer, the talk around the basketball community debated on where Ben Simmons might end up after formally requesting a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Ben Simmons takes first steps in repairing relationships

The Ben Simmons saga has taken yet another fascinating and somewhat unexpecting twist. Up to this point in the drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons had been blaming the club and teammate for his shortcomings. However, things to be shifting now in the Sixers’ favor. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of...
NBA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy