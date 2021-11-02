Reports: Simmons not accepting Sixers' help with off-court problems

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons does not appear to be accepting help from the team to better mentally prepare him for the already-underway 2021-22 season.

Both ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia report the "frustration" the team has toward the continuing situation with Simmons.

KYW Newsradio reached out to a team representative about the ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, and a Sixers representative responded that there was no new information to provide at that time.

According to ESPN, Simmons has been using resources from the players' union for his mental health, dating back to the summer. However, he evidently hasn't told the Sixers how that's going. Those close to Simons say updates will come when he is comfortable.

The team has been treating Simmons for back complaints, and coach Doc Rivers said last weekend that Simmons has been engaged.

All this comes as Sixers fans let their desires be well-known at Monday's 113-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We want Lillard!" they chanted.

Blazers star Damian Lillard was in town for, what is now, his one regular season trip to Wells Fargo Center.

Lillard, who is under contract for four more years with a player option in 2024, according to Spotrac , seemed to appreciate the admiration, but he made it clear that his focus is with Portland.

"I'm 10 toes in Rip City," Lillard said.

The 31-year-old Lillard is off to a very slow start this season, averaging only 18.6 points per game through seven games. His slump was evident last night as he shot only 7-20 from the floor.

It should also be noted that Lillard's backcourt mate, Lehigh University alum CJ McCollum, would be an intriguing potential trade acquisition as well for the Sixers, but it's clear fans were cheering and chanting for Lillard last night.

Presumably, acquiring Lillard in a trade would require dealing Simmons — and some draft capital, another player, or both.

When asked before Monday night's game if there has been progress with Simmons since this past Saturday, Rivers said, "Same stuff. I don't know if you call it progress or not. Definitely more shooting and more work today for sure. This is the most that I saw him working by far."

Simmons was suspended for the first game of the season due to conduct detrimental to the team after Rivers sent him home from practice because, it seemed to Rivers, Simmons didn't want to do what everyone else on the team was doing. Prior to the second game — the home opener — several reports indicated Simmons informed the team he was not mentally ready to play to his expectations , and he needed more time.

TNT reported last Tuesday that Simmons was working out with the team, receiving professional help and getting treatment on his back.

Reporters saw Simmons riding an exercise bicycle briefly after the conclusion of Saturday's shootaround.

Saturday night, Rivers said he doesn't know what will go into determining when Simmons returns. Rivers explained his job is to coach the players available, "and then believe that the guys who are on the team will play someday."

Rivers added Saturday, "I don't get caught up in all the stuff. The clutter, I guess when can say it is. I try to stay out of that as much as I can."

The head coach shared that he does speak with Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, "quite a bit, but it's more on a personal level."

Rivers did say Saturday night that Simmons has been engaged.

Jay Sorgi contributed to this report.