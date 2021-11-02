Air Force airman, 2 more, booked for murder of young woman in Fairfield after Halloween party

Three people, including an active duty Air Force airman, were arrested in connection with a Fairfield homicide last weekend which led to the discovery of human remains in Monterey County.

Police said 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp was last seen early Saturday morning at a Halloween Party in Sacramento before she left the with two males, both active duty Air Force members.

A missing person report was filed later that night and a joint investigation determined that a homicide occurred at the two Air Force members’ residence at Cascade Ln. in Fairfield. Detectives located Beauchamp's remains at an unspecified location in Monterey Country the next day.

Police announced on Monday they arrested three people for their alleged role in Beauchamp’s death. Twenty-one-year-old Jessica Quintanilla from Pittsburg was arrested for murder, 20-year-old Juan Parra-Peralta from Fairfield was arrested for accessory to murder and 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla from Pittsburg was booked for accessory to murder and violation of his parole which is associated with a felony conviction for attempted murder.

KCRA reported that Parra-Peralta is an airman 1st class assigned to the 60th aerial port squadron at Travis Air Force Base, where he was also detained.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that have transpired.

Our thoughts, and condolences go out to Leilani’s loved ones. Please respect their privacy as they deal with this tragic loss," police said in a statement.

Beauchamp’s family told KCRA in a statement: "Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends. Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family. We love you Leilani."

A criminal investigation remains ongoing. Police ask anybody with further information to call 707-428-7600.