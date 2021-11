Adobe just announced updates to Lightroom Classic, Lightroom, and Adobe Camera Raw. This brings Lightroom Classic up to version 11.0, Lightroom up to version 5.0, and Adobe Camera Raw to 14.0. There’s an exciting new feature added to all three programs that transforms what we knew as local or selective edits to what will now be referred to as Masking. This is a huge evolution that brings along a new interface, powerful new features, and a significant improvement to how we can adjust specific regions of our photos. While Masking is sure to be the most talked about addition, there are other new features to know as well. Let’s dive in and see what this release has to offer.

