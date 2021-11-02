More keys to come: Campus pianos part of long-term plan

Outdoor pianos have been largely successful since they were installed last year. Because of this, Student Life is now planning to expand the program, hoping to implement more pianos around campus. Photo Illustration by Nina Taylor | Visuals Editor

In the otherwise silent second-floor reading room in the Wilmeth Active Learning Center, students studying can hear faint piano music.

People throughout the day stop to gather: playing, listening and some even singing at the piano outside of WALC near the Bell Tower.

Now, passing a student playing the piano is a common part of campus life. Three FreePlay Pianos are scattered across campus: in front of WALC, on Third Street and next to the Purdue Memorial Union, and they’re all available to the public.

The pianos have been largely successful since their installation last fall, said Todd Wetzel, the Assistant Vice Provost of Student Life. They were successful enough that Student Life is now planning on expanding the program.

The pianos were being used often and Student Life was receiving a lot of positive feedback, Wetzel said. He said he hoped to soon open both indoor spaces and construct permanent outdoor spaces dedicated to the pianos.

“What is the next characteristic of those next layers, right? Is it a room and permission? Is it a room with gear and permission?” Wetzel said. “The other side of this is we’ve been thinking about how do we design a future (for the outdoor pianos) that’s not a temporary tent? What’s a more permanent approach?”

The pianos were originally implemented as part of the Student Life’s ReEntry Purdue Atmosphere initiative following the onset of the pandemic. Wetzel said the ReEntry program sought to preserve a sense of normalcy in student life when everyone returned to campus in Fall 2020.

“The school year started, and we could see that there were so many things that were missing in the residential experience,” Wetzel said. “We were like ‘Gosh, we’ve got to figure out ways to give students some things to hold on to.’”

Vice Provost for Student Life Beth McCuskey suggested the addition of pianos to campus. According to Wetzel, they were quickly installed after Student Life agreed that playing the pianos would be a safe outdoor activity that adhered to Protect Purdue guidelines.

“The idea of going to University shouldn’t be that you have to give up your whole self,” Wetzel said. “So to have students say, ‘I have an hour or 45 minutes and use my brain in a way that I already know how to do but is different from STEM. It gives me a release.’ Wow, that’s great.”

While working on ways to expand, Student Life is continuing to invest in the pianos. As the pianos deteriorate due to use and exposure to the elements, they are periodically replaced. The current pianos on campus are the second generation of replacements and are soon to be replaced by the third generation of pianos.

“We’ve been working through replacement instruments,” Wetzel said. “I’ve got new ones coming because they only last a little while.”

“They’re not concert instruments. They’re pianos that are happy to be played. They’re happy to be played again before they go to the great practice room in the sky.”

The lower quality of the pianos allow for them to be more easily replaced. The quality of the pianos don't seem to deter students, though, as student opinions remain positive.

The pianos have added to Andres Felipe Rojas Salazar’s campus experience, he said.

“People often say that they feel comfortable hearing the pianos just outside and maybe sometimes will stop by just to listen to it,” Rojas Salazar, a first-year engineering student, said. “I’m enjoying it.”

Leo Khamis, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute, said the pianos are a point of connection between students.

“I met so many people (when I was) coming out here that play the pianos. It’s crazy because it kind of brings people together whether you know it or not ... Five stars from me.”