Sophie Kaufmann: To me -- and you -- art is absolutely essential

In a 2019 Brooklyn Rail interview with Erik Lindman, John Zurier recalled that the first painting he made in childhood was from a desire to paint the sea. With his current show, The Future of Ice at Peter Blum, it appears that this desire to paint nature remains fully intact. These are not literal translations of the natural world, however. In a significant departure from Zurier’s previous shows, the sparse architectural notations that ornament his near-monochrome paintings have now become line and form, encouraging figure/ground relationships he has previously eschewed. While past exhibitions displayed a consistency of touch, at times dense, at times light, the 20 paintings on paper and linen in this show vary widely in paint application, surface, and pressure. Audiences witness a mature artist revealing all the tools in his toolkit. The results do not disappoint.
